Zanu PF dismisses planned protests in Zimbabwe as mere social media hype

Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu PF insists the planned protests, scheduled for Monday, will not take effect on the ground apart from being hyped on social media platforms. Last week, IOL reported that the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Harare had issued a prohibition order barring residents from carrying items which can be used as weapons, amid calls for demonstrations scheduled for March 31.

A statement issued by one Chief Superintendent Masvivi of Harare central district warned community members to avoid carrying several items including catapults, machetes, knobkerries, swords, knives or daggers. In an update, Zanu PF’s director for information, Farai Marapira, told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika that the country is not on a knife-edge, dismissing widespread reports of the nation tinkering on the brink of protests. Zanu PF’s director for information, Farai Marapira, said police and security forces have been deployed across the country due to the threats of anarchy. “Zimbabwe is on a knife-edge on social media and in media outlets. Zimbabwe is not on a knife-edge anywhere else,” said Marapira.

He said people in Zimbabwe are free to protest, but within the parameters of the law. “As they exercise their right, they have a duty not to infringe on the rights of others. Any attempts at picketing which infringe the rights of others will not be tolerated. There is no one who has got an absolute right over anybody. We are all equal before the law,” he said. Zanu PF’s director for information, Farai Marapira Marapira added that the security forces and police have been deployed across the country due to the “threat of anarchy”.

IOL reported last week that on several occasions in recent days, one of Zimbabwe’s most wanted fugitives and outspoken war veteran Blessed Geza has been doing live broadcasts on social media, calling on Zimbabwean communities to descend on the streets on March 31 for protests. Geza, a vociferous critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has been calling on the head of State to step down immediately. Clad in camouflage regalia, Geza warned several people in government and Zanu PF positions that they would be “dealt with”. Geza and a group of war veterans have been calling for Mnangagwa to step down, citing endemic corruption and mismanagement of the country’s affairs.