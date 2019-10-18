Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has strongly condemned law-enforcement agencies for inviting the media during their raid at former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s homes last week.
The ANC provincial chairperson appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa to make sure that such behaviour did not happen again as it was “undermining unity within the ANC in the province”.
He said the police’s conduct also undermined the work of the ANC in the government.
“As the ANC we are fully committed to the fight against crime, but for police to visit people’s homes accompanied by TV cameras was wrong when it was done some years ago against president (Jacob) Zuma as president (Kgalema) Motlanthe called it a Hollywood style,” he said.
Ramaphosa was at Durban City Hall on Thursday night to brief ANC structures in eThekwini Region about his new integrated development programme called District Development Model, which would see development being focused at the district government level and also have all departments working together to deliver services.