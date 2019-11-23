Addressing the media on the sidelines of a specially convened extended executive council meeting attended by the province’s MECs, mayors, water boards and experts, Zikalala said the provincial government was not oblivious to the water challenges affecting the country and province.
He said the level of the province’s big dams at the beginning of November sat at 53%, 5% lower than at the same time last year.
“The supply of dams in the Umgeni water systems is around 58%. The second largest supply system, uMhlathuze which covers Richards Bay, uPhongolo and Empangeni, has dams sitting at a 40% level.
“Water restrictions are still there and we are emphasising that, domestic use should be 20%, agricultural use at 25% and industrial use at 7%,” said Zikalala.