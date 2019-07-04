KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala. File photo: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA).

With the Moerane Commission report seemingly off the public radar, Premier Sihle Zikalala says he will implement its recommendations in the next two months. Zikalala made the undertaking in Durban on Wednesday, where he was interacting with the media post his maiden state of the province address, delivered last Friday.

Zikalala assured the public that the provincial government had not secretly shelved the report, but was working on it.

“The implementation of the Moerane commission report must go through finalisation, go through the executive council and then be presented. And I am sure within two months (we will) be moving to the implementation,” Zikalala said.

Chaired by advocate Marumo Moerane SC, to probe political killings in KZN, the Moerane Commission began in 2016. Its final report was submitted to former KZN premier Willies Mchunu late last year.

Among its recommendations was that tenders should be awarded in a fair, equitable and transparent manner in order to avoid bloodshed over them.

It also recommended that the state depoliticise and professionalise the public service in a bid to rebuild a state that is driven by service delivery and not patronage and personal accumulation of wealth, because some killings were motivated by the quest to access state power and control.

Despite Zikalala’s undertaking, the official opposition in KZN, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) said that although eager to finally see the full report made public, they suspected the ANC government had delayed implementing the recommendations - and even making the report public - as they feared a backlash at the May 8 polls.

The IFP’s leader in the provincial legislature, Velenkosini Hlabisa, said this was similar to the ANC’s decision not to act against corruption accused eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, who was only suspended after the country went to the polls.

Political Bureau