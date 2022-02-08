Zikalala wants self-promoting in ANC to stop

Durban – Among other issues smouldering within the ANC, provincial chairperson and KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala has called for an end to individual leadership campaigns inside the ruling party ahead of its regional and national elective conferences this year. Zikalala was speaking during the closing day of the ANC’s Lekgotla in Durban on Monday. The objective of the meeting was to assess the party's performance over the year prior and its ability to advance the National Democratic Revolution (NDR).

He also urged for a resistance against national executive committee (NEC) members who go around digging up leadership issues ahead of the national conference. As the party saw yet another one of its councillors gunned down in cold blood last month, he said debates on the future of the ANC should not foster further divisions within its ranks. “As we go to the national conference, we should avoid embarking on discussion before the ANC NEC opens the leadership discussion. We must equally resist the NEC members who go around drawing us to leadership issues towards the national conference.

“We should resist those who pursue individual campaigns telling us to elect them. The culture of self-nomination must be engaged as it is an antithesis to the traditions of the movement. “Leaders do not nominate themselves but are identified by structures. It is time to confront the culture of ongikhetheni (self-promoting). “We should also defeat the tendency of national leaders who are going around provinces choosing who must be elected to lead them. This is wrong and foreign to the culture of open leadership debates and contestation. In essence, these national leaders are dividing provinces but are doing so to pick people who will listen to them,” Zikalala said.

Publicly displayed disputes over leadership issues within the ANC have become increasingly popular in recent years, with the battles ranging from the top to the bottom of the ruling party's pyramid. At the very top, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu got into an heated exchange of words over her alleged lack of respect for the South African judiciary.