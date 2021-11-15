Zikalala wants to develop business corridors with neighbouring countries

DURBAN - WITH the who’s who of African leaders all under one roof at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Durban for the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF), KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala says that the province has been working to build corridors between neighbouring countries like Mozambique, Swaziland and Lesotho to create more efficient trade relations. Zikalala also said the province had identified “priority sectors” including agriculture, clothing and textile and financial services, to name a few, that aim to attract investments and drive exports through the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).

The premier was speaking on the first day of the IATF, which saw African heads of state, investment bankers and business owners from across the continent descend on the city for the fair, which is said to be a game changer for trade and investment. “The Intra-Africa Trade Fair (IATF) 2021 is our golden opportunity to unite, collaborate and give the best we have to support Africa to become the tree of life, as contemplated in the African Union (AU) anthem. “In the midst of the economic devastation brought about by the coronavirus, we have crafted the KwaZulu-Natal Economic Reconstruction and Transformation Plan. It’s a plan that promotes public-private partnership to accelerate inclusive economic growth and create employment.

“Ladies and gentlemen, our province has a simple message to IATF2021. KwaZulu-Natal is open for business. To build bridges and advance regional integration, our province continues to invest in seaport, airport and road infrastructure. We are placing emphasis on developing regional corridors linking our neighbouring countries such as Mozambique, Swaziland and Lesotho,” Zikalala said. Also present at the event was former Nigerian president and chairperson of the IATF advisory council, Olusegun Obasanjo, who thanked Zikalala and President Cyril Ramaphosa for playing host. “I welcome Africa to this beautiful city of Durban for IATF 2021 as we build bridges for a successful Africa Continental Area,” Obasanjo said.

The fair encountered some challenges at the ingress, however, where many business leaders and foreign delegates were left to stand in the smouldering Durban heat as queues to enter the event snaked around the various entrance points, while leaving little room to enforce Covid-19 regulations. Absolute chaos at the ITAF fair where VIP guests have been left to stand in snaking queues in order to get into the fair. Zero Covid-19 regulations have been enforced. Delegates have on more than 3 occasions have said that it is a "s&#t show".@IOL pic.twitter.com/W5jYAREHGD — Jehran Daniel (@JehranD) November 15, 2021 KwaZulu-Natal was given a short notice to host the fair according to the IATF, with the province currently shaking off the financial and civil ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic and July unrest, which many believe occurred because of political factions and instability within the province. More 300 people were killed and billions of rands in damages were caused during the violent unrest in KZN and Gauteng after the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma. Acts of mass looting were also seen across the province, which caused violence to erupt in certain parts of eThekwini between residents and rioters.