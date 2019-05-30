Newly-elected premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: MotshwarI Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

Pietermaritzburg - Newly-elected KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has used the induction of his new cabinet to warn heads of departments against carrying out unlawful instructions while conducting their state duties because they would be on their own when the going got tough. The induction was held in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday and included other senior civil servants.

It also heard a presentation by the Public Service Commission on good governance, the code of ethics, the often flouted ministerial handbook which deals with issues like vehicle allowances and travel claims, the public finance management act and the audit improvement plan.

In apparent anticipation of abuse of political abuse by some politicians, Zikalala said: “I want to warn public servants, particularly heads of departments, that they should never take instructions that are not within the law. Once they do that, they should know they are on their own.”

He said he would soon be introducing his executive to Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

The commission’s Dr Pearl Sithole gave guidance on governance practice for executive authorities and heads of departments. SIHLE MAVUSO