Zille defends DA-led Western Cape government, says it does more for Khayelitsha than Camps Bay following Mashatile’s condemnation

DA federal chairperson Helen Zille has termed ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile’s claims that the DA-led Western Cape government has failed to deliver services for the people of Khayelitsha as “bulls*#%”, saying the DA has done the most for the area. In his mini-campaign trail in the area, Mashatile accused the DA of neglecting poor areas in the province, including Khayelitsha.

This is as ANC is preparing to hold its 113th anniversary celebrations at Mandela Park Stadium, Khayelitsha this weekend. In an attempt to gather support for the ANC, Mashatile vowed that his party would restore the people’s dignity by attending to their needs. “As a government, we will come with ministers and their deputies to work with communities that are neglected by the provincial government,” he promised.

However, Zille defended the Western Cape government, claiming that they deliver better services than any other city. Taking it to X, Zille posted: “Bulls**#. The DA government does more for the people in Khayelitsha than in Camps Bay.” She also hit at critics who said the DA neglected Khayelitsha for Camps Bay. “The people of Camps Bay turned Camps Bay into Camps Bay. The city provides services there, but they are not as free as they are in Khayelitsha. What a government is supposed to do, the DA government does in Khayelitsha,” she said.

Among the major issues faced by Khayelitsha - one of the biggest townships - is excessive unemployment, poverty, and violence. The community is also complaining about the lack of service delivery. Zille further explained that most wards in Khayelitsha were run by the ANC. This is despite the DA providing service to the community.

"All those wards are serviced by ANC councillors. But apart from that, people arrive from the Eastern Cape with nothing and often build shelters on invaded land. "The DA govt does what the constitution requires. We deliver services. Better than any other city. By Far," she maintained.