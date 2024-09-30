‘Zille must not be a crybaby’: ANC's Nomvula Mokonyane dismisses Helen Zille's retaliation threats over Cilliers Brink's ouster

The African National Congress (ANC) has downplayed Helen Zille's threats of retaliation if Cilliers Brink is not reinstated as mayor of Tshwane. Brink was removed last week in an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence, supported by ActionSA and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Residents of Tshwane, especially in townships, have been complaining about lack of service delivery. Zille argued that failing to reinstate Brink could ruin future relations between the parties. The ANC national leadership held talks over recent weeks meant to save Brink but gave the regional executive the go-ahead to proceed with the motion against him.

This comes after the DA failed to offer a favour in return for sparring him. ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane criticised Zille's approach, stating: "Zille should not be a crybaby when the ball is not in their court." She emphasised that Zille lacked the authority to dictate ANC leadership decisions.

Mokonyane was speaking to the media following a meeting with representatives from the Communist Party of Vietnam at Luthuli House on Monday. Mokonyane remarked that Zille’s views were inconsistent, stating that the DA collaborates with others to undermine the ANC's potential in various regions. "What Zille has raised is her own views which are also not consistent. They worked against the ANC in Northern Cape, they worked with the EFF to nominate a premier for the province.

“In the Western Cape, they went to other municipalities and worked with many other formations to undermine the potential of the ANC running those metros. "There has to be consistency, we are not crybabies, when a decision is taken against us or people opt to collaborate, we don't have an issue. That's where we need to help Helen," she said. Mokonyane also expressed concern over Zille's indirect engagement with the ANC, stating, "It's unfortunate how Helen conducts herself."