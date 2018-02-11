The Western Cape's water crisis is set to be Premier Helen Zille’s main focus as she delivers her State of the Province Address on Friday. Picture: Michael Walker/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Western Cape's water crisis is set to be Premier Helen Zille’s main focus as she delivers her State of the Province Address (Sopa) on Friday.

Political analysts have warned that decisive leadership was needed on the drought as well as the “shenanigans” at the City of Cape Town where beleaguered mayor Patricia de Lille waits to learn her fate.

Preparations are under way for the Sopa despite discussions by other provinces to delay their events due to the historic postponement of the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The DA Western Cape Legislature’s chief whip, Mark Wiley, said a decision was taken to proceed with Sopa as scheduled.

Political analyst Daniel Silke said the bulk of Zille’s address should go towards providing leadership and clarity on the water crisis in the province.

“She will need to show leadership in the issue of the management of the drought and provide some reassurance to citizens of the province and Cape Town that there is progress being made on the augmentation procedure," Silke said.

"And I think she will have to at least attempt to reduce the sort of mixed messages that we are getting from national government and the City."

Silke said Zille would also have to provide some reassurances with regard to the battles surrounding the City of Cape Town mayor, Patricia de Lille.

A motion of no confidence in De Lille is scheduled for this Thursday.

