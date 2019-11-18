Johannesburg - Former DA head of policy Gwen Ngwenya could soon return to her post if some within the DA have their way.
Ngwenya resigned from the post early this year, accusing the party’s leadership under its former leader Mmusi Maimane of not taking the advice of her policy unit serious in determining the DA’s policy offer.
A vocal member of the DA’s conservative faction, Ngwenya has been a critic of Maimane and the direction of the DA under him, especially the use of race in policies of redress.
She has also been a loyal supporter of federal council chairperson Helen Zille, another vocal critic of Maimane.
Newly elected DA interim leader John Steenhuisen confirmed that the position would be filled by the party’s federal executive, which is scheduled to meet this week.