Zim jet saga: DA slams Ramaphosa’s slap on wrist for defence minister who ’violated oath of office’

Johannesburg - The official opposition has blasted President Cyril Ramaphosa over his sanction against Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula over the ferrying of an ANC delegation to Zimbabwe on an aircraft of the South African Air Force (SAAF).

This comes as Ramaphosa has been under pressure from opposition parties to fire Mapisa-Nqakula over the saga, with the ANC being accused of having abused state resources through the trip.

Ramaphosa has over the weekend reprimanded Mapisa-Nqakula and imposed a three-month salary sacrifice on her.

DA spokesperson on defence Kobus Marais said his party viewed the sanction as a slap on the wrist, adding that the party wanted her to be fired by the end of this coming week.

“The President’s decision to merely reprimand the Minister for willfully overseeing the ANC’s abuse of an air force jet is simply not good enough. This reprimand does not illustrate how serious President Ramaphosa is about the Minister’s dereliction of duty, it illustrates how weak he is in holding members of his party and his Executive to account,” Marais said.