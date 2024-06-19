Zimbabwe: Congratulations to the people of South Africa for expressing their will

Ambassador of Zimbabwe to South Africa, David Hamadziripi on Wednesday congratulated the government and people of South Africa for the peaceful transition into the seventh administration ushered in by the grand inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa. In the May 29 general elections, the African National Congress (ANC) received its worst election result since apartheid ended 30 years ago in South Africa. The party garnered 40% of the vote, losing its absolute majority in Parliament.

However, Ramaphosa is officially beginning his second term at the Union in Pretoria after his party formulated a government of national unity (GNU) incorporating its decades-old rival, the Democratic Alliance (DA) and other smaller parties. In an interview with broadcaster Newzroom Afrika at the Union Buildings, Hamadziripi said Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa had joined the mega festivities as a sign of the sisterly relations between the two neighbouring countries. Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa, David Hamadziripi. File Picture: Jonisayi Maromo / IOL “We were very much impressed by the way the election was organised. We were also part of the SADC observer group and the African Union observer group. I had the privilege of visiting a few polling stations on that day, it was beautiful, it was quiet, it was very peaceful and everybody went about their business nicely,” he said.

“Clearly for us, we know that South Africa has gone through a similar period where you have had a government of national unity. It is an experience you have had before. We have every confidence that the government that is going to be appointed after this inauguration is one that is going to take South Africa forward, going to promote good neighbourliness, regional and continental integration. “South Africa is a very important member of SADC, and also an important member of Africa. We look forward to a government that will continue that leadership, that activism in Africa,” said the top Zimbabwean diplomat. President Cyril Ramaphosa with President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa during a previous visit. File Picture: Jairus Mmutle / GCIS Touching on the political climate in his home country, Hamadziripi said Harare has walked a very different journey in its democracy.

“In Zimbabwe, we do have elections that are held according to the laws, the regulations and the practices of our country, and indeed according to the practices that we have signed to, under the SADC election observer convention. But you do have a different political experience and a very different opposition in terms of how they relate to the management, governance, and the growth of democracy in the country,” he said. “We are quite proud of the way we have conducted our elections. Yes, election observer missions are there to make their observations but ultimately we have to hold elections according to our laws and our constitution. We believe that we do meet those standards.” Around 18 heads of State and former leaders of various countries are in South Africa for the mega festivities. Regional leaders and close allies of South Africa including Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa and President Nangolo Mbumba of Namibia arrived in Pretoria on Tuesday.