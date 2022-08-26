Zimbabwe hospital offers to settle bills for patient berated by Limpopo MEC in viral video

Pretoria – A private hospital in Harare has reached out and offered to pay the bills of an unidentified patient who was humiliated during a recorded interaction with Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba, which has gone viral. Posting on social media, the hospital in Zimbabwe requested community members who know who the woman is to contact it.

“Announcement. Arundel Hospital will settle all outstanding bills for this woman. Do you know who she is? Please contact us …” the hospital posted on Twitter. “At Arundel Hospital we have an ongoing philanthropic practice where we provide free medical assistance to individuals from all walks of life. We take pride in our efforts, in collaboration with the government of Zimbabwe, to provide optimum health care to all.” There has been a barrage of mixed reactions to the Limpopo MEC’s outburst during his interaction with an undocumented Zimbabwean national.

In the video, the patient tells the MEC that she speaks Shona, the dominant language in Zimbabwe. Ramathuba replies: “You speak Shona? And how do you end up being in Bela-Bela when you are supposed to be with Mnangagwa? You know he doesn’t give me money to operate (on) you guys? And I am operating (on) you with my limited budget.” The frail-sounding patient says she appreciates the service, and Ramathuba responds: “You can’t appreciate that. You are killing my health system. When you guys are sick these days, I hear you just say, let us cross the Limpopo River, there is an MEC there who is running a charity department. It’s not.” The MEC continues to address the bed-ridden patient, while a crew of health officials laugh loudly.

In the three-minute rant, the MEC also tells the patient that she has been operating (on) patients "for what Mnangagwa is supposed to do". Political parties, unions and individuals have expressed opposing opinions on Ramathuba's remarks, which have been widely reported in several African countries, including South Africa and Zimbabwe.