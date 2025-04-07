‘Zimbabwe is our home’: says ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji during visit

During his visit, Malatji told a crowd of people who waited for his arrival at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare that Zimbabwe and South Africa are going to elevate bilateral relations and cooperation.

“We are here in our home, Zimbabwe is our home, and we are saying the fight must continue. We were told that there is a protest here, we never saw any protest. It was driven by Western media. South Africa and Zimbabwe, we are going to work together for a beneficiation programme of making sure that we take back our land, to benefit our people.

“Our minerals must benefit our people. If there is poverty, it is poverty we are ready to go through. We are not prepared to suffer at the expense of countries that have no minerals and have no land.