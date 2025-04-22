Zimbabwe police ramp up security as war veteran Blessed Geza calls for indefinite stay-away

Police in Zimbabwe say they are providing “maximum security” on Tuesday and Wednesday following calls for a national stay-away made by expelled Zanu PF member Blessed Runesu Geza. Last month, IOL reported that Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu PF party insisted that protests that were previously announced by Geza for March 31 had not made much impact.

At the time, Zanu PF argued that the protests dubbed the "national shutdown" were being hyped on social media platforms. On March 31, many Zimbabweans elected to stay at home, amid a massive deployment of security forces. In a fresh address from an unknown location, Geza, who insists he remains a senior member of Zanu PF, used social media platforms including X and YouTube to call for stay-aways on Tuesday and Wednesday. In another address, Geza later called for “indefinite” stay-aways, insisting that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was incapacitated and must leave office. The president of Zanu PF, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is also the incumbent President of Zimbabwe. However, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) issued a statement on Monday, saying “enough” officers have been deployed.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is ready to ensure that the public is free to engage in all socio-economic activities without fear, intimidation, threats, or harassment on 22 and 23 April 2025. The ZRP has deployed enough officers throughout the country to effectively maintain law and order including in central business districts, residential areas, industrial areas and all areas frequented by the public," said Commissioner Paul Nyathi in a statement. "In this regard, police will arrest anyone who interferes with the smooth flow of traffic and movement of the public." Nyathi warned that Zimbabweans are cautioned against abuse of social media and urged to totally disregard social media postings meant to cause chaos and alarm in the country.

The latest calls for stay-away happen at a time when the southern African nation is hosting the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), which kicked off in the second largest city of Bulawayo on Monday. The trade fair this year is expected to be attended by numerous foreign and diplomatic leaders, including a visit by Mozambican President Daniel Chapo. The police in Zimbabwe said all visitors and exhibitors will be safe.

“All local and foreign exhibitors attending the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair exhibition forum are assured of their security and safety,” said Nyathi. “The ZRP reiterates that it is ready to conduct its constitutional mandate without fear or favour. Any instigators of violence and disruption of the normal operation of the economy will be severely dealt with.” The Zimbabwe Republic Police has warned against "abuse" of social media platforms, amid calls for stay-aways in the country. Last month, IOL reported that on several occasions, one of Zimbabwe’s most wanted fugitives and outspoken war veteran Geza has been conducting live broadcasts on social media, calling on Zimbabwean communities to descend on the streets in protest against Mnangagwa's rule.