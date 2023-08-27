Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa dismisses claims of vote rigging

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe has welcomed the results of the elections and dismissed claims of irregularities in the polls.
Mnangagwa said the results were the outcome of a democratic process and he believes the elections were held under peaceful conditions.
He said those who complain about irregularities in the elections should go to the correct channels and lodge their complaints.
Mnangagwa said on Sunday he won fairly and there was transparency in the process.
“Can I assure you that I did not conduct the elections. I competed with them in this race to win the elections and I am happy that I have won the race. I think those who feel the race was not run properly know where to go and complain. I am so happy that the race was run peacefully, transparently and fairly in broad daylight. I am happy there was a huge turnout by our people.
“I am sure very few people in this country will say the elections were marred by violence because there was no violence at all,” said Mnangagwa.
But the SADC observer mission and the international community said the elections did not meet the democratic standards.
Zanu-PF had earlier attacked head of the SADC observer mission Nevers Mumba, who is the former vice president of Zambia.
But SADC came out in defence of Mumba, saying they were reporting on what has been observed by their members on the ground in different parts of Zimbabwe.
The opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) has cried foul saying the elections were rigged.
It said it was going to announce steps it would take over the issue.
It is the second time that CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has lost to Mnangagwa.
