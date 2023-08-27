Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa dismisses claims of vote rigging

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe has welcomed the results of the elections and dismissed claims of irregularities in the polls.

He said those who complain about irregularities in the elections should go to the correct channels and lodge their complaints.

Mnangagwa said on Sunday he won fairly and there was transparency in the process.

“Can I assure you that I did not conduct the elections. I competed with them in this race to win the elections and I am happy that I have won the race. I think those who feel the race was not run properly know where to go and complain. I am so happy that the race was run peacefully, transparently and fairly in broad daylight. I am happy there was a huge turnout by our people.