Zindzi Mandela has died

Cape Town - South Africa's ambassador to Denmark and daughter of former president Nelson Mandela and struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Zindzi Mandela died on Sunday night, her family has confirmed to Independent Media.

Zindzi, 59, died in a Johannesburg hospital. The reason for her death is still unclear but the Mandela family will issue a statement at midday on Monday.

Zindzi was married twice and leaves behind four children: Zoleka, Zondwa, Bambatha and Zwelabo.

After her father was elected president, Zindzi was chosen to accompany him to his inauguration and become the stand in First Lady of South Africa until her father remarried, according to Wikipedia.

* This is a developing story