Zindzi Mandela lived a rich and extraordinary life, says Nelson Mandela Foundation

Johannesburg - The Nelson Mandela Foundation has paid tribute to Zindzi Mandela following her death on Monday. The foundation said Zindzi would be remembered for leading a rich and extraordinary life. Zindzi was the oldest daughter of late former president Nelson Mandela and Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. At her time of death at a Joburg hospital, Zindzi, 59, was South Africa's ambassador to Denmark. Foundation chief executive Sello Hatang said they were shocked at the news of Zindzi’s death, which came on the same day, 51 years ago, as the death of Mandela’s oldest son, Thembekile, who was killed in a car accident in 1969. “I feel paralysed today. My heart is broken. We join with many in saying hamba kakuhle to an outstanding South African. We will miss you Zindziswa; you who were named after the daughter of that great South African poet S.E.K. Mqhayi.

“Zindzi will be remembered for a rich and extraordinary life, marked by many iconic moments. The years she spent banished with Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to the small town of Brandfort.

“That summer’s day in February 1985 at Jabulani Stadium when she read to the world Madiba’s rejection of President PW Botha’s offer of a conditional release from prison.

“Her own courageous work in underground structures. Public service as South African Ambassador to Denmark,” said Hatang.

Hatang said Zindzi was a special soul who also worked closely with the foundation in a number of projects.

“We valued her generosity, her warmth and her sense of humour. She was always patient in responding to our requests for information and other forms of assistance. And we admired her strength in dealing with life’s challenges and tragedies.

“Madiba’s personal archive speaks to this strength, as well as to the nature of her relationship with her father. Just two examples as illustration. In a 1969 letter from prison, Madiba noted that her ‘heart is sore because I am not at home and wants to know when I will come back’.

“In a 1987 letter to Zindzi, Madiba told her that he had heard from an acquaintance that she was as strong as a rock. He went on: ‘That is just the kind of remark a father would like to hear about his beloved child. I literally swelled with pride and satisfaction. That remark reached me at the right time, shortly after you had just gone through a rather harrowing experience’.

“He ended the letter: ‘Tons and tons of love darling, and a million kisses’,” he said.

Earlier, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe, speaking on SABC News, said the governing party was saddened by the sudden passing of Zindzi.

“Many would remember her for the infamous letter that came from President Mandela at the time giving directives to the people of this country especially members of the ANC on what kind of tasks they had to discharge,” Mabe said.

The letter, which was delivered by Zindzi during a public meeting in 1985, was a reply from his father rejecting an offer for conditional release from prison by then apartheid president PW Botha.

Mabe said the party was still awaiting fuller details of her death from the Mandela family.

“Of course we are working with them to make sure that we will be able to give the SA public the necessary update,” he said.

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor has also paid tribute to the late Zindzi Mandela, describing her as a Struggle heroine in her own right.

“Zindzi will not only be remembered as a daughter of our Struggle heroes, Tata Nelson and Mama Winnie Mandela but as a Struggle heroine in her own right. She served South Africa well,” she said.

Zindzi was married twice and leaves behind four children: Zoleka, Zondwa, Bambatha and Zwelabo.



