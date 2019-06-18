Zindzi Mandela, daughter of former president Nelson Mandela. Picture: Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

Pretoria - The Julius Malema-led Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Tuesday said it was is in full support of the views expressed on Twitter by "our Ambassador to Denmark" Zindzi Mandela whose views have divided public opinion across South Africa on the emotive land issue. Mandela, the daughter of former president Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, set Twitter ablaze recently with a series of fiery tweets about “white cowards and shivering land thieves”.

On Tuesday, EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said Zindzi Mandela had "correctly tweeted about the need for black people to get their land back from white land thieves and racists".

"Following this tweet, the racist AfriForum has called on her to be fired as an Ambassador to Denmark. We reject this call as racist, and seeking to suppress a legitimate open cry by the African child that land must be returned to its rightful owners, the black people. No African child must ever be suppressed or even threatened with losing any job or privileges for speaking the truth about the land," said Ndlozi.

"The land question must be resolved for a true decolonization of our country to happen. Without the land, political freedom is futile and will soon be a joke. There is nothing racist by stating the correct fact that white people drove a racist project of land dispossession called colonisation. Through colonisation they also gained cultural, religious and educational superiority, whilst suppressing and demonizing Africans."

The EFF said Zindzi Mandela must be defended from an ongoing onslaught from the "racists".

"We are further pleased that the Nelson Mandela Foundation has clarified that it never sought any meeting with her regarding her tweets. She has all the right to freedom of speech. Above all, we must reiterate with her that the land must come back; there must be expropriation of land without compensation for true decolonization to happen," said Ndlozi.

Zindzi's controversial tweets divided South Africa, with some slamming her tweets for taking the country backwards, while others praised her as a "fearless queen".

Lobby group AfriForum meanwhile called on newly-appointed Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor to recall and fire Zindzi Mandela for the “racist and divisive” tweets.

On the other hand, Black First Land First party president Andile Mngxitama, applauded the Ambassador, saying his party backed her statements.

On Sunday, the hashtag #HandsOffZindziMandela topped Twitter trends, with many rallying behind her for speaking her mind.

