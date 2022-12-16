Ziyakhala! Ramaphosa and Zuma go full throttle ahead of elective conference

It remains to be seen what the first day of the ANC's elective conference has in store for delegates as senior leaders, namely President Cyril Ramaphosa and the party's former leader Jacob Zuma have already locked horns ahead of the 55th gathering On Thursday evening, Zuma, through his foundation, issued a statement indicating that he was instituting charges against Ramaphosa and that this would be dealt with through private prosecution.

Story continues below Advertisement

The charge against Ramaphosa? Zuma wants the incumbent ANC leader and statesman to face the law for allegedly being an accessory in criminal activities allegedly conducted by National Prosecuting Authority advocate Billy Downer and for breaching the NPA Act. "The serious crimes for which Mr Ramaphosa has been charged with in a court of the law carry the sentence of 15 years imprisonment," the statement reads, further indicating that the private prosecution has been set down for January 19, 2023, at the Johannesburg High Court where Ramaphosa is expected to make an appearance. But the President has since hit back.

Through his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, Ramaphosa has described the move by Zuma as an abuse of the legal process and perversion of the private prosecution provision. “Mr Zuma has not provided a certificate of known prosecution, which is in the name of President Ramaphosa. The summons served to the President is hopelessly substandard and demonstrates an absolute disregard for the law. President Ramaphosa does not interfere in the law of the NPA, nor does he have the power to do so. The President responded to Mr Zuma and took appropriate and legally permissible action," Magwenya said. Meanwhile, with the conference set to kick off at 9am, South Africans will also be watching closely to see if Ramaphosa will deliver his political report amid threats by some in the party to prevent this from happening.

Story continues below Advertisement