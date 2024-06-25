Zizi Kodwa sworn in as Member of Parliament: ‘I am here as a disciplined member of the ANC’

A jovial former sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa was at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town, to be sworn in as an African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament in the seventh administration. Kodwa’s swearing in on Tuesday coincided with the swearing in of 58 uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Members of Parliament led by impeached Western Cape Judge President, John Hlophe, who has been appointed as chief whip of the Jacob Zuma-led party.

Speaking to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, Kodwa said he was only following instructions from his political party, the ANC. “Well, I am here because I am on the list of the ANC. The list has been certified. I was supposed to be here last week but (could not come) because of other matters. “As for the issues you are raising (such as the step-aside rule) I think the organization (the ANC) can explain. I am not here to speak on behalf of the organization, I cannot speak on behalf of caucus. I am here as a member, as instructed in terms of being number 25 on the list of the ANC.

“I am here as a disciplined member because I have been expected to come and be sworn in. That is why I am here today,” said the former ANC national spokesperson. Before 1pm on Tuesday, Kodwa took the oath alongside Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former president Jacob Zuma and other parliamentarians. Former sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa. File Picture Earlier this month, IOL reported that Kodwa had resigned on the day he had appeared in court facing charges of corruption.

The resignation was announced just moments after the then Cabinet minister was released on R30,000 bail on June 5. He had appeared before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Ekurhuleni, facing corruption charges involving R1.7 million. Kodwa, former deputy minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security, was implicated in the State Capture Commission, chaired by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Former EOH boss Jehan Mackay with his friend and co-accused former minister Zizi Kodwa appearing before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court. Picture: Screengrab He appeared in the Ekurhuleni court with his “friend” and co-accused businessman and former EOH boss Jehan Mackay. The businessman was also granted R30,000.