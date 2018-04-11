Pretoria - ANC veteran Dr Zola Skweyiya's family said on Wednesday that they were shocked and deeply saddened by his death and regretted that the news was leaked to the media before his family members and the ANC were informed.





"The family of Ambassador Dr Zola Skweyiya is deeply saddened by the departure of their father, grandfather and husband to Ambassador Thuthukile Skweyiya around 7 this morning.





"The family regrets the unfortunate leak of his death to the media before his family members and his organisation the ANC were informed," family spokesperson Dr Khulu Mbatha said.





"We are aware that many ANC leaders and members, including the President of the ANC Cde Cyril Ramaphosa, former President Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe had indicated that they will be paying him a visit today. Unfortunately his departure has shocked all of us."





Mbatha added: "We are currently doing our best to contact the rest of the family members that were not officially informed. We will communicate further information in the course of the week."









IOL