28/01/2015 Former minister of social development Zola Skweyiya during the memorial service of former police commissioner Jackie Selebi held at Tshwane Events Centre. Picture: Phill Magakoe

RUSTENBURG - The death of African National Congress (ANC) veteran Zola Skweyiya is a great loss to South Africa, North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo said on Wednesday.

"Mr Skweyiya’s death is not only a great loss to his family and relatives, but to the country at large. We will forever value the contributions he made throughout the struggle for our freedom, and the effort he put in during the initial stages of developing policies for our democratic South African government," he said.

Mahumapelo said Skweyiya contributed immensely towards the development of policies on public service and administration as well as those aimed at improving the living conditions of the country’s elderly while he was serving as public service and administration and social services, respectively.

Skweyiya, an ANC veteran, died on April 11 in hospital, he was 75.

ALSO READ: Zola Skweyiya was a natural democrat - Justice Albie Sachs

African News Agency/ANA