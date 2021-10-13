Zondo commends retired Chief Justice Mogoeng’s fight against corruption

ACTING Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says that during his time of office, former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng spoke strongly of ethical leadership and the fight against corruption in the public and private sectors. Justice Mogoeng’s tenure came to an end on Monday, after serving 12 years as a Justice of the Constitutional Court. In September, he completed 10 years as chief justice of South Africa.

Justice Zondo said Justice Mogoeng has taken strides to vigorously protect the independence of the Judiciary and prove itself as the guardian of the Constitution. “Through his outstanding leadership Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng greatly enhanced the standing of the Judiciary in our country. “On behalf of my colleagues in the Constitutional Court and on behalf of the entire Judiciary in this country, I take this opportunity to thank Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng for his excellent service to the judiciary and to the people of South Africa.

“He served this country as chief justice during some of the most difficult times in our constitutional democracy and was able to lead the judiciary with courage, integrity and wisdom.” Justice Zondo said Mogoeng began his term of office at a time when many people doubted whether he was the right person for the job. “In no time, he won over many of those who had expressed doubt about whether he would be able to do the job.”