Zondo Commission applies for an extension until end of April to deliver report to Ramaphosa
Siyabonga Mkhwanazi
THE ZONDO Commission has asked for another extension to deliver the remaining parts of its report by the end of April as it won’t be able meet the deadline set for the end of February.
Secretary of the commission, Professor Itumeleng Mosala, said yesterday that while the commission had said it would deliver the final part of the report at the end of February, this would not be the case.
The commission would need more time to prepare the outstanding report. He said the delays were caused by a number of factors, including the fact that Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo had to rest after the Judicial Service Commission interviews for the ultimate position of chief justice.
The commission will now go to the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to seek an extension of two months to allow it to complete the outstanding work.
“The commission is required to deliver part 3 of its report to (President Cyril Ramaphosa) at the end of February. The commission will deliver to the president further volumes of its report at the end of February, which are likely to run to about 1 500 pages.
“That will be about the size of the volumes that made part 1 and part 2 of its report which were delivered at the end of December 2021 and at the end of January 2022 respectively.
“This will mean that by the end of February, the report that the commission will have delivered to the president will run to about 3 000 pages of detailed analysis of evidence, findings and recommendations,” said Mosala.
He said the delay in submitting the outstanding report was caused by a number of factors. But Justice Zondo wanted to complete all the remaining parts of the report rather than giving the president an incomplete report.
“As a result of the fact that the two volumes of the report that the commission will deliver to the president at the end of February will not be the last part of the report, it became necessary for the commission to apply to the Pretoria High Court for a further extension of its term by a period of two months,” Mosala added.
He said this meant the last part of the report would be given to Ramaphosa at the end of April, if the High Court grants it the extension of two months.
