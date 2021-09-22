Zondo commission backs off from challenging Jacob Zuma's medical parole

Durban – The Zondo Commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo who approached the Constitutional Court to jail former president Jacob Zuma for contempt, says it is compiling its final report, and will no longer challenge his medical parole. The commission has been cited in court papers filed in the North Gauteng High Court (Pretoria) by the DA and Afriforum (the Helen Suzman Foundation has also filed papers), challenging the September 5 parole granted by Correctional Services commissioner, Arthur Fraser.

In essence, the three parties are arguing the parole was irrational, and Fraser overstepped the mark and misinterpreted the act which grants him the powers to unilaterally parole inmates who are ill. This was after Fraser publicly admitted that the internal medical parole board ruled that Zuma was in a stable condition, thus he could not qualify to be freed on medical grounds. At that time Zuma was serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of the Constitutional Court and he was jailed at Estcourt prison in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands before being admitted to a military hospital where he continues to be treated. But the Zondo Commission on Wednesday said it was no longer interested in the matter.