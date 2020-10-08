Zondo commission: Former Eskom board member quizzed on R6m settlements

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg – The Zondo commission has continued its probe into events surrounding the suspension of four Eskom executives in 2015 and whether former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown played a role in the matter. On Thursday, former Eskom board member Venete Klein took the stand at the inquiry. The commission is investigating Eskom and how a proposal for an inquiry into entity's affairs was masterminded by former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni on behalf of former president Jacob Zuma. Eskom's board had in March 2015 decided to support a resolution to appoint an inquiry into Eskom. It was also decided that four executives would be suspended. Those suspended included former Eskom CEO Tshediso Matona and financial director Tsholofelo Molefe and Matshela Koko, who served as the head of commercial and technology along with Dan Marokane.

The board justified the suspensions by stating that the presence of the executives could intimidate staff members from cooperating with the inquiry.

When the suspensions were lifted, three of the executives left and Koko remained at the company.

The executives were each paid more than R6 million each for leaving the company, following negotiations with the board.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo grappled with the large amount paid to the executives who had expressed a desire to return to the company but ultimately left.

Another issue for the commission was who had proposed that the financial director should be suspended along with the other executives.

Previously, the inquiry heard from former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi, who said the meeting between himself, Myeni and a consultant Nicholas Linnell had resolved that three people would be suspended.

The meeting took place at Zuma's residence on March 8, 2015, days before the executives were suspended.

Tsotsi recalled that the name of the fourth executive, Molefe, had been added by Brown, who had pushed for the inquiry and the suspensions.

However, Tsotsi's version had been disputed by former Eskom board member Ben Ngubane and Klein.

Klein testified that she recalls Tsotsi motivating for the suspensions of all four executives and could not recall the minister stating that the financial director should be added.

"The names were motivated by Mr Tsotsi at the beginning of the meeting. Mr Tsotsi said the financial director was involved in some tender tampering," she recalled.

Klein was also asked when she became aware that the idea for an inquiry into Eskom had been Zuma's idea.

She said she found out before the board meeting which decided to suspend the executives.

The former board member was also questioned about the negotiations with executives. Zondo asked why the board had paid the executives over R6 million each, which seemed too much when they seemed to have a desire to return to the company.

Klein said she was not present during all negotiations on the settlement amounts. But she confirmed that the board had decided to allow Koko back into the company.

On Friday, Zondo will hear an application by the commission's legal team motivating for a subpoena to be issued against Zuma to compel him to appear before the inquiry.

Zuma is scheduled to return to the stand on November 16 to 20.

Political Bureau