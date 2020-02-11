Cape Town - While the North Gauteng High Court hears an application to extend the lifespan of the Zondo commission of inquiry into the state capture scandal until the end of the year, its hearings on dubious dealings at South African Airways Technical (SAAT) continue on Tuesday.
This saw a testy exchange between evidence leader Kate Hofmeyr and former SAAT head of procurement Nontsasa Memela.
Memela, who has denied allegations of bribery, maintained that there was nothing untoward about visiting US-based aviation company AAR and sharing pricing information with them via a local empowerment partner.
She said this was because the final decision on awarding the components contract for which AAR was bidding, did not lie with her.
Memela's time on the stand has grown from one scheduled day to three, and on Tuesday, she accused Hofmeyr of being hostile towards her.