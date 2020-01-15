Durban - Controversial Durban businessman Thoshan Panday’s alleged corrupt dealing with KwaZulu-Natal police officers came under scrutiny once again at the Zondo commission into state capture on Wednesday, as former Scorpions investigator took to the stand and spilled the beans.
Colonel Johannes van Loggerenberg, who played a leading role in the probe into the tender corruption linked to Panday and senior cops at provincial supply chain management in relation to the 2010 Fifa World Cup, testified how Panday inflated prices when he was awarded tenders by the SA Police Service.
Van Loggerenberg said a probe into Panday and his companies was launched after it had appeared that several police members at supply chain management were used by Panday to acquire tenders in respect of accommodating police members for the 2010 soccer World Cup.
He said after enquiries at hotels and bed and breakfast businesses in Durban, it was discovered that Panday was charging the SAPS more than 200% above the normal price.
Van Loggerenberg told the commission how a search-and-seizure operation conducted he and other investigators conducted at the Panday’s offices led to the team’s discovery of the evidence of Panday’s tender price inflations.