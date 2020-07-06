Zondo Commission hears further details on alleged renovations to Nomvula Mokonyane's Krugersdorp home

The Zondo Commission has heard evidence from a contractor who corroborated former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi's evidence that former Environmental Affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane had allegedly benefited from renovations to her home which may have been financed by the facilities management company. The commission was hearing evidence related to corruption allegations at Bosasa. The inquiry had previously heard how the facilities management company had allegedly bribed officials in a bid to secure millions of rands worth of tenders. Charl Le Roux took the stand on Monday. He worked as an electrician for an electrical company, San Electrical, which was contracted by Bosasa. Le Roux said he had been recruited to do work at a Krugersdorp home by his former employer Reiner van Biljon. The company had allegedly been contacted by former Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson to do repair work at Mokonyane's home. Previously, the commission was told by Agrizzi that Watson had recruited Richard Le Roux to do repair work at Mokonyane's home. He said the work had cost between R300,000 and R400, 0000. Richard Le Roux had previously given evidence had corroborated Agrizzi's testimony.

On Monday, Le Roux was questioned on the type of work that was done at Mokonyane's residence. He confirmed that he had been to the home on four occasions. On various occasions, he accompanied Richard Le Roux, another contractor, and they did various repairs.

The repairs included; repairing the electrical fencing, the swimming pool, the generator, CCTV connection and lightening to the house. All the repair work took place in October 2014 and some in 2015.

"We did some work on the outside lights and the backup systems for the swimming pool. The automatic chamber on the back-up system would not work," Le Roux told the commission.

Le Roux noted that when he went to the house in 2014 he had spotted an Aston Martin. When he was taken to the same residence by the commission's investigators on Sunday, June 5 2020, he had seen the same car he saw at the residence in 2014.

Le Roux also noted that the residence had a guardhouse which was seen in pictures which the commission showed him during proceedings.

Mokonyane had previously denied the allegations levelled by Agrizzi about the alleged repair work done at her home.

She had also denied ever receiving cash bribes from Watson. Agrizzi had testified that he had been present on one occasion when Watson handed her a bag filled with R50 000 to Mokonyane.

Agrizzi had told the inquiry that he was told by Watson that Mokonyane was powerful and would be of assistance to Bosasa.

The commission resumes on Thursday.