Zondo commission is a comedy of errors, says Jacob Zuma Foundation

Durban — The JG Zuma Foundation has slated State Capture Commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo for failing to recuse himself, claiming the commission he is heading is a comedy of errors. This follows Thursday’s decision by Zuma and his legal team to walk out of the commission. It occurred after Justice Zondo had dismissed the former statesman’s request for him to recuse himself from the commission after rejecting Zuma’s claims that they had been friends. Zuma’s walkout led to the commission adjourning and it is set to resume on Monday. However, Zuma’s legal team also indicated they would be taking the matter up for review with the Judicial Service Commission. In a statement on Friday, the JG Zuma Foundation said: “Equally disturbing is the fact that the chairperson failed to realise that as soon as his unusual statement was contradicted, he could not be the arbiter of his own dispute. “We are also gravely concerned at the reports that when President Zuma’s legal team went to see the chairperson in chambers, they found the chairperson with Ngcukaitobi SC, whose role in the chairperson’s chambers was not explained.

’’It is disturbing that the chairperson allowed such irregularities to occur in this matter,” said the foundation.

The foundation added that it stood by Zuma for his firm stance to walk away from the commission, which had floundered from one error to the next.

“We commend President Zuma for risking it all in order not to legitimise an irregular process disguised as a legitimate commission,” the foundation said.

The JG Zuma Foundation also made a call on “all supporters of President Zuma” to back him “as he faces proceedings being plotted by the evidence leaders and the chairperson irregularly assisted by Ngcukaitobi SC, who also represents other parties appearing before the same commission”.

“We know that President Zuma and his team took a brave stance because they were not prepared to be bullied and elected to terminate their participation regardless of the risk of contempt proceedings.

“President Zuma assures us that he would rather face jail than allow himself to be bullied by an irregular, manipulated and unlawful process.

’’We hope that the chairperson is aware that those pulling the strings behind the scenes do not have his interests at heart and will drop him as quickly as they picked,” added the foundation.

The foundation argued that Zuma’s counsel had “repeatedly” implored the commission to be responsible but that all those attempts had been in vain, “as the forces behind the scenes” were prepared to risk it all, including Justice Zondo’s integrity to achieve their nefarious goals.

“They can spin what happened all they like, their evil intentions were thwarted and prejudice blinded them. We are behind President Zuma all the way, no matter what they try to destroy him, they will fail,” said the foundation.

Political Bureau