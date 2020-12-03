Zondo commission issues summons for Zuma to testify in January and February

Cape Town - The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has served a summons on former president Jacob Zuma to testify before it, not only in January next year, but also for a second week in February. On Thursday, the commission said Zuma was asked to appear before it from January 18 to 22 and again from February 15 to 19. Commission spokesperson Mbuyiselo Stemela said the commission has yet to lay a charge against Zuma for walking out of the commission on November 19. This happened after Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo dismissed the application Zuma had brought for his recusal. The former president had argued Zondo had abandoned the required objectivity and led witnesses to implicate him in state capture scandals. Zondo said Zuma’s exit, while under summons and without permission, was a serious matter.

Stemela said the commission would lay charges against Zuma once it had filed an application to the Constitutional Court for an order compelling him to comply with the new summons served on him.

Should the application succeed, Zuma would be in contempt of court and faced arrest if he defied the summons.

The commission intends to ask the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to investigate Zuma’s conduct, once it has laid charges.

Zuma has signalled he would challenge Zondo's refusal to recuse himself.

His lawyer, advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, argued the former president had reason to fear taking the stand would be like entering “a slaughterhouse”.

He led Zuma out of the sitting and has indicated should his client be forced to appear before the commission, he might choose to remain silent.

African News Agency (ANA)