Zondo commission: Malusi Gigaba says special adviser was not a bully

"You‌ ‌can‌ ‌bully‌ ‌the‌ ‌CEO‌ ‌as‌ ‌much‌ ‌as‌ ‌you‌ ‌want,‌ ‌but‌ ‌you‌ ‌will‌ ‌have‌ ‌to‌ ‌bully‌ ‌an‌ ‌entire‌ ‌board‌ ‌to‌ ‌get‌ ‌a‌ ‌specific‌ ‌outcome,"‌ ‌Gigaba‌ ‌said,‌ ‌in‌ ‌response‌ ‌to‌ ‌former‌ ‌SAA‌ chief executive ‌Sizakele‌ ‌Mzimela's‌ ‌affidavit‌ where ‌she‌ ‌claimed‌ ‌Mahlangu‌ ‌acted‌ ‌on‌ ‌behalf‌ ‌of‌ ‌Gigaba‌ ‌and‌ ‌influenced‌ ‌appointments‌ ‌at‌ ‌the‌ ‌SOE.‌ ‌ ‌

Mzimela said Mahlangu was “very involved” in SAA affairs “which was unusual of an adviser”. She said Mahlangu also had special interest in an IT tender. Gigaba said he was not aware of this.

Gigaba‌ ‌is‌ ‌expected‌ ‌to‌ ‌conclude‌ ‌giving‌ ‌evidence‌ ‌by‌ ‌the‌ ‌afternoon‌ ‌as‌ ‌the‌ commission‌ ‌prepares‌ ‌to‌ ‌hear‌ ‌Eskom-‌related‌ ‌evidence‌ ‌from‌ ‌the‌ ‌former‌ project‌ manager‌ ‌at‌ ‌Kusile‌ ‌Power‌ ‌station,‌ ‌Abram‌ ‌Masango‌, ‌and‌ ‌former‌ ‌Eskom‌ ‌executive‌ ‌Prishotham‌ ‌Govender‌ ‌at‌ ‌3pm.‌ ‌ ‌