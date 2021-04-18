Zondo Commission offices burgled and laptops stolen

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector including Organs of State has confirmed that its offices in Parktown were broken into by unknown people on Saturday. eNCA reported on Sunday that the commission’s offices in Parktown were burgled on Saturday night and various items were removed from them which included laptops and other items. Commission spokesperson Mbuyiselo Stemela confirmed that their offices were broken into but could not give finer details of the incident. “The matter is still under police investigation. We will issue a statement later after obtaining details of the burglary from the police,” Stemela said. He, however, said the the commission hearings will continue today despite the break-in at its offices.

“The commission will hear parliamentary oversight related evidence from the Speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise, on Monday.

“The commission will also hear evidence from the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Mr Amos Masondo,” Stemela said.

He said the commission was also scheduled to have an evening session to hear parliamentary oversight related evidence from the national chairperson and former ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe.

The commission was also due to hear the evidence of President Cyril Ramaphosa this week in his capacity as the president of the ANC but the matter had to be postponed until next week.

Ramaphosa will now testify on April 28 and 29 and most of the focus of his testimony will be based on the ANC’s cadre deployment.

Various political parties have submitted questions to the Commission for Ramaphosa to answer.

Political Bureau