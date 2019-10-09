Johannesburg - Proceedings at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry were on Wednesday postponed following a request from former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi and former Bosasa employee Frans Vorster
The duo had requested a postponement minutes after proceedings got under way, citing several issues including difficulty in accessing information contained in Bosasa documents currently under the control of the company's curators.
Agrizzi and Vorster faced cross-examination by former Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford, who was implicated in both their testimonies earlier this year.
Agrizzi, in his explosive testimony, had told the commission Wakeford had received R100 000 monthly from Bosasa, now African Global Operations, to stifle a SA Revenue Service (Sars) probe into Bosasa.
The duo's application was initially opposed by Wakeford.