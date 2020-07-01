Zondo commission probes properties linked to former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana

Johannesburg - Property purchases made by a law firm with links to former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana have come under scrutiny at the Zondo commission.



The inquiry continued its probe into corruption allegations at the state-owned company on Wednesday. The inquiry heard evidence from Nicholas Johannes Loubser who is a partner at Loubser van Wyk Inc.



Loubser faced questions about his company's knowledge on questionable dealings that a former partner at his law firm conducted involving Montana and a shell company Precise Trade and Invest.



Loubser told the commission that he had become concerned about media reports which began circulating in 2015 about his former business partner Riaan van der Walt and properties he had purchased which had allegedly been linked to Montana.





The allegations had linked van der Walt's shell company Precise Trade and Invest to property purchases involving Montana.



Loubser said when the media reports started, van der Walt had denied the claims and had instead shared paperwork which detailed his shell company's trading transactions with various companies which included a company called TMM Holding groups.



TMM has been linked to a businessman called Mario Ferriera.





Ferriera used van der Walt's law firm for various business transactions some of those transactions included work for a company called Siyagena Technologies - a company which received various contracts from Prasa while Montana was the CEO.



Loubser has no exact details on transactions made by van der Walt, but he confirmed that van der Walt had done various work outside of the company, but admitted that he and other business partners had not been aware that he had dealings with Montana.



Van der Walt has since left the country and now apparently resides in Austin Texas, in the US.



The head of the commission's legal team explained the commission was attempting to probe links between Montana and van der Walt through Precise Trade and Invest.



The commission is probing various property purchases made by Precise Trade and Invest, van der Walt's shell company. The properties in question involve a property in Parkwood involving R6.8 million another property located in Waterkloof Pretoria worth R11 million and another property in Sandhurst worth R13 million. It is alleged that some of these properties were registered under Montana but the funds to purchase had been derived from Precise Trade and Invest.



The commission has heard from previous testimony from former Prasa board chairperson Popo Molefe and Prasa's head of legal Martha Ngoye that R4 billion worth of contracts were awarded to Siyagena Technologies illegally by Montana. The contracts were related to Prasa's projects of modernising its rail stations.



Siyagena is a subsidiary of TMM holding groups which made payments to van der Walt's shell company Precise Trade and Invest - which in turn was linked in property dealings with Montana.



Loubser had been questioned on a detailed explanation that van der Walt had made to the law firm in 2015 regarding his involvements with Montana.



Loubser said his law firm knew nothing about the transactions between Montana and Precise Trade and Invest.



He said van der Walt was questioned about his involvement with Montana and the purchase of a property.



"He said he (van der Walt) is 100% shareholder with Precise Trade and Invest and that no final agreement was signed with Lucky Montana, but there were negotiations about possible joint-venture in various properties. He confirmed that all the properties were owned by Precise Trade and Invest. He said a loan of R1 million was granted to Mr Montana," Loubser said.



The inquiry continues on Thursday.





IOL