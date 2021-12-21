Zondo Commission report to be three-part series as inquiry applies for extension

Johannesburg – The highly-anticipated report from the Commission of Inquiry investigating state capture will be handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa in a three-part series over two months. The Commission had previously indicated that it would complete its report and deliver it to the President before the end of December 2021. However in a statement issued on behalf of the Chairperson Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, he said this could not be fully achieved.

“My team and I have worked very hard over the past months with a view to achieving that goal. In this regard a lot of progress has been made. “Nevertheless, our recent assessment of the work has revealed that, while parts of the report relating to certain work streams or state-owned entities and topics will be ready before the end of December, there are some parts that relate to other work streams or SOEs or topics that will still need further work beyond the end of December if the Commission is not to compromise the quality of the report. The Commission believes that it should not compromise the quality of the report,” Zondo said in the statement. In the light of this, the Commission plans to divide its report into three parts.

Part I and Part II will, for all intents and purposes, constitute the first and second interim reports of the Commission and Part III will be the Commission’s final report. Zondo said that it will be possible to deliver Part I of the report to the President before the end of December, Part II before the end of January 2022, and Part III before the end of February 2022. “Last week I discussed the matter with the President. Although the President would have liked to receive a complete report by the end of December, he understands the Commission’s position,” he said.

The Commission has prepared an application to the High Court in Pretoria for an extension of its term by a further two months to enable it to deliver its second interim report in January and its final report in February 2022. “The Secretary of the Commission assures me that the existing budget allocation for the Commission will be adequate to cover any fees that may relate to the Commission’s legal and investigations teams up to the end of February 2022, and that it will not be necessary for the Commission to ask for further funding in regard to such fees,” Zondo added. [email protected]