Zondo Commission returns on Tuesday

Johannesburg - The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture is expected to resume hearings on Tuesday afternoon as it nears its deadline to conclude its proceedings in two weeks. Commission spokesperson, the Reverend Mbuyiselo Stemela, confirmed that the chairperson of he inquiry, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, would hear a number of applications for leave to cross-examine those brought by various implicated parties on Tuesday at 4pm.

Hearings have slowed down in the last fortnight with only one sitting taking place last week. The commission heard Eskom-related evidence from the former Glencore chief executive Clinton Ephron on Thursday. Ephron denied accusations that the mining giant was reliant on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s shareholding to leverage negotiations with Eskom over a coal supplier agreement (CSA).

He had previously testified at the inquiry in early 2019 regarding Glencore and Gupta-related matters. His testimony last Thursday focused on Glencore’s purchase of Optimum Coal Mine (OCM) and the mine’s ultimate placement under business rescue. Justice Zondo said that while there were not many witnesses left to give evidence, President Cyril Ramaphosa was still expected to return to the commission before the month ended.

During a recent hearing, he said that while there were not many hearings taking place, various personnel were busy with work that needed to be done in relation to the preparation of summaries of evidence. Justice Zondo assured that the commission was serious about meeting its extended deadline which ends this month and that even though there were no hearings, “there is work happening behind the scenes”. The commission should have concluded its oral evidence by the end of March but that was not possible. However, Justice Zondo said it was now “quite close” to wrapping it up.