Zondo commission: Summons not yet issued to Norma Mngoma
Cape Town - The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture is yet to issue a summons to Norma Mngoma, the estranged wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba.
Commission spokesperson Mbuyiselo Stemela confirmed with IOL on Wednesday morning they were yet to issue the summons as they were finalising a date on which Mngoma would appear.
On Tuesday, Mngoma pulled out of the state capture inquiry at the 11th hour, stating in a letter she was concerned about the manner in which her appearance was being "mishandled" by the commission.
Disappointed in her last-minute decision, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo indicated that Mngoma would be subpoenaed to appear.
He asked Mngoma’s lawyer, Gcwalisile Makhathini, if she was able to account on what informed the decision by her client to which she replied: “Nothing chair, I have not yet had an opportunity to consult in detail other than what she discussed with me before writing this letter."
It is was unclear early on Wednesday if the commission’s legal team had consulted Mngoma’s lawyers over the matter.
The businesswoman has also kept mum on the developments.
Upon withdrawing her testimony, Twitter users debated on the decision with some stating that it appeared that Mngoma had realised that by testifying before the commission, regarding her husband’s activities during his tenure in the government, would also implicate her while some felt that her testimony was vital to the work of the commission.
* This is a developing story and will be updated.
Political Bureau