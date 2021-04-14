Zondo commission: Summons not yet issued to Norma Mngoma

Cape Town - The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture is yet to issue a summons to Norma Mngoma, the estranged wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba.

Commission spokesperson Mbuyiselo Stemela confirmed with IOL on Wednesday morning they were yet to issue the summons as they were finalising a date on which Mngoma would appear.

On Tuesday, Mngoma pulled out of the state capture inquiry at the 11th hour, stating in a letter she was concerned about the manner in which her appearance was being "mishandled" by the commission.

Disappointed in her last-minute decision, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo indicated that Mngoma would be subpoenaed to appear.

He asked Mngoma’s lawyer, Gcwalisile Makhathini, if she was able to account on what informed the decision by her client to which she replied: “Nothing chair, I have not yet had an opportunity to consult in detail other than what she discussed with me before writing this letter."