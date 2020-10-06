Zondo commission to hear Eskom related testimony

Johannesburg - A former Eskom consultant, Nicholas Linnell, will continue his testimony on Tuesday. The inquiry will also hear testimony from former Eskom executives Dan Marokane and Tsholofelo Molefe. Linnell testified on Monday about how he was approached by former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni to coordinate an inquiry into Eskom in 2015. At the meeting, Lindell explained that Zuma, through Myeni, wanted an inquiry to be launched to investigate affairs at Eskom. He said in his understanding Myeni was acting on Zuma's wishes and that his presence was required to confirm whether he would be able to coordinate such a project. That meeting ended without Zuma's attendance, but another meeting was scheduled for March 8, 2015, at Zuma's residence in Durban.

At the Durban meeting, Linnell said Myeni was present, Myeni's son Thalente, Tsotsi and another man only known as Jabu. Zuma joined the group at a later stage.

Linnell said Myeni set out the terms for the inquiry and a broad discussion took place about how it would be conducted.

It was proposed that three members of the executive would be suspended.

Linnell explained that Zuma later joined the meeting and the group made a presentation to him based on the inquiry.

It was agreed that Tsotsi would seek the board's approval and that Zuma would explain the need for the inquiry to the minister of public enterprises Lynne Brown.

Linnell said Zuma gave the go-ahead for the inquiry at the meeting.

Following this meeting, Eskom's board resolved to suspend four executives and implement an inquiry.

It was widely believed that the inquiry and suspension of Eskom's executives was to make way for "Gupta associated" executives to be appointed at Eskom.

The inquiry resumes at 10am.

Political Bureau