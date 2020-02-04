Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will hear evidence related to Transnet and South African Airways on Tuesday morning.
First on the stand will be Transnet senior manager for stakeholder relations, Daniel Kagiso Phatlane.
The inquiry will then hear evidence from former SAA CEO and board chairperson Vuyisile Kona.
A week ago, the commission heard from Transnet’s internal communications specialist Joseph Frank who explained how he faced pressure from his manager to ensure that Transnet’s advertising spend was spent on TNA.
The state capture inquiry has previously heard evidence from officials of other SOEs such as Eskom who explained how millions were spent on sponsoring TNA.