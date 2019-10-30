Johannesburg - A former Eskom executive has denied claims that former Public Enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba had demanded Eskom support Gupta-linked The New Age with a multi-million rand sponsorship deal.
Chose Choeu, Eskom's former division executive for corporate affairs, took to the stand on Wednesday and contradicted evidence heard at the commission on Tuesday.
Paul Pretorius, Eskom's general manager for marketing, told the commission on Tuesday that he was forced into concluding a contract with TNA which committed the power utility into paying R1 million for each TNA breakfast session it sponsored.
It has been revealed that many of these breakfasts were funded using government money. Various state-owned enterprises including Transnet and Eskom funded the events. TNA spent little to no money on sessions. The events were broadcast on SABC's Morning Live show.
Pretorius said he had reservations about supporting TNA through sponsorship and advertising. He said the company was not registered with the ABC, which monitors media circulation, and its representatives could not explain how Eskom would benefit from the deal.