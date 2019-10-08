Zondo denies reports Jacob Zuma was sent 80 questions









Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA) Johannesburg - The State Capture Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday denied reports it had sent former president Jacob Zuma 80 questions about the evidence against him. Last week, TimesSelect reported that the commission had sent Zuma an 11-page list of "areas of interest" which included questions on the firing of Nhlanhla Nene and Pravin Gordhan as finance ministers, the nuclear deal with Russia and questions on his relationship with late Bosasa head Gavin Watson. He was also questioned on his relationship with the controversial Gupta family and whether he derived any benefit from his son Duduzane's business relationship with them. Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday denied the claim that Zuma was sent a list of questions, only confirming that an 11-page document had been sent. "The fact of the matter is the commission has not sent Mr Zuma's lawyers any questions. There is a document which has 11 pages that was sent by Mr Paul Pretorius to counsel for Mr Zuma. That document contains areas of interest in the various affidavits that had previously been given to Zuma as the affidavits from which questions would arise.

"That document was in accordance with the agreement that was reached on 19th of July 2019, which was the last day of Mr Zuma's appearance before the commission that week. The terms of that agreement were announced publicly by myself."

He again denied this document contained questions to Zuma, stressing that the document included an indication of areas from which questions will arise.

Zondo said it was important to set the record straight on the matter and committed to releasing the document during the course of the day or Wednesday at the latest.

He once again implored the media to check their facts and ensure fairness in their reporting, including on the commission.

The inquiry meanwhile resumed with the former president's son Duduzane returning to the stand to conclude his testimony. He was led through evidence by his representative Advocate Piet Louw, who again questioned him on the October 2015 meeting with former deputy minister Mcebisi Jonas as well as various media reports.

The inquiry resumes.