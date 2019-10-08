Johannesburg - The State Capture Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday denied reports it had sent former president Jacob Zuma 80 questions about the evidence against him.
Last week, TimesSelect reported that the commission had sent Zuma an 11-page list of "areas of interest" which included questions on the firing of Nhlanhla Nene and Pravin Gordhan as finance ministers, the nuclear deal with Russia and questions on his relationship with late Bosasa head Gavin Watson.
He was also questioned on his relationship with the controversial Gupta family and whether he derived any benefit from his son Duduzane's business relationship with them.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday denied the claim that Zuma was sent a list of questions, only confirming that an 11-page document had been sent.
"The fact of the matter is the commission has not sent Mr Zuma's lawyers any questions. There is a document which has 11 pages that was sent by Mr Paul Pretorius to counsel for Mr Zuma. That document contains areas of interest in the various affidavits that had previously been given to Zuma as the affidavits from which questions would arise.