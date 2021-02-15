Zondo mulls tough action against Jacob Zuma

Johannesburg - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has indicated that it is clear what action needs to be taken against former president Jacob Zuma after he decided to defy the Commission into State Capture which issued him with a summons to attend and testify on Monday morning.

Zondo was expected to announce, at 2pm, the commission’s next steps against Zuma following his refusal to obey the directive to appear before the inquiry.

Zuma had previously indicated that he was not scared to be arrested over his defiance of the Zondo commission, which he accused of being biased against him.

Following Zuma’s no-show, the commission spent almost three hours as evidence leader, advocate Paul Pretorius, went through the allegations of impropriety about which the former president would have been questioned.

Zuma had told the commission that he would not present himself to the commission as he was still pursuing a review application over Zondo’s refusal to recuse himself, but the commission has dismissed this as it pointed out that the Constitutional Court had ruled that Zuma was compelled to take the stand notwithstanding his review application.