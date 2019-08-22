Commission of Inquiry into State Capture chairman Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: ANA/Karen Sandison

Johannesburg - The commission of inquiry into state capture has spent over R100 million to fund its operations since it started a year ago. Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo told the SABC's Morning Live show on Thursday morning that the R100m figure was only for the 2019/20 financial year.

Zondo said he did not have the figure for the 2018/19 financial year encompassing the start of the inquiry in August last year.

The country's second highest judicial officer also revealed that the commission will apply for an extension of its term.

The commission has until March next year to conclude its work but Zondo wants to finish hearing evidence in the first half of next year if granted an extension by the high court.

Zondo also asked for patience following the North Gauteng High Court's decision to review and set aside the report of the arms deal commission chaired by Judge Willie Seriti.

"We can't allow impunity to prevail," Zondo said of his commission's work.

He said South Africa could not afford to allow corrupt politicians and officials to get away without any consequences.

"People must know there will be consequences," added Zondo.



He said the work of the commission included finding out institutions and individuals that did not do their job for the country to get to state capture.

Political Bureau