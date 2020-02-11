Johannesburg - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo wants to complete investigations into missing billions at Prasa as well wrap up his probe on the rampant fraud and corruption said to be allegedly rife in the Free State government before compiling a final report on State Capture.
This was revealed when Zondo lodged an urgent application at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday for the Commission to be granted a futher extension of 10 months so as to allow him to complete his job.
In the matter heard by Judge Wendy Hughes, counsel advocate Paul Kennedy told the court that his client, Zondo, has yet to hear the second round of hearings involving SAA, SABC, SA Express, Transnet and Denel.
The application was made as the term of the Commission is due to end by the end of this month (February).
In the 68-page application, Zondo lists the achievements by the Commission to date and this includes a number of interviews held with those implicated in state capture such as former president Jacob Zuma, his son Duduzane and former GCIS head Mzwanele Manyi.