Zondo’s office comes in defence of SCA Judge President Mandisa Maya

Cape Town - The Office of the Chief Justice said the delays in giving judgments in matters of former president Jacob Zuma, were due to administrative issues and not on Judge Maya. Maya remained available to do her work diligently and in line with principles set out in the law.

The cases related to the appeal by Zuma for early release on parole after he was arrested in July. Zuma was given a 15-month sentence by the Constitutional Court for defying the court. The contempt charges against Zuma related to his refusal to appear before the Zondo commission. In the second issue, Zuma had appealed against the decision of the High Court in Pietermaritzburg for the removal of the lead prosecutor in his corruption case advocate Billy Downer, SC.

The special plea application was to have been heard by the SCA (Supreme Court of Appeal) after Zuma took the high court decision on review. The Office of the Chief Justice said it was unfortunate that the delays had been attributed to Maya when this was an administrative error. “It is most unfortunate that the delays on these two matters have been directly attributed to the President of the SCA, Justice Maya. Some reports have suggested that the delays were a deliberate act on her part. The facts in this regard do not support these assertions,” said spokesperson of the judiciary Nathi Mncube.

He said the Office of the Chief Justice was addressing the administrative challenges in the SCA. “President Maya remains committed to the principle of judicial independence and the application of the law impartially and without fear, favour or prejudice as required by the law,” Mncube said. [email protected]

