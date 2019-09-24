Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini. FILE PHOTO: ANA

KwaDukuza - King Goodwill Zwelithini has expressed his disappointment at the disrespect directed at his traditional prime minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who was shunned in Johannesburg earlier this month as he tried to discourage attacks on foreign nationals. Addressing hundreds of his subjects during the commemoration of Umkhosi Welembe in KwaDukuza, the King said Buthelezi was disrespected by people who were the same age as his grandchildren.

The incident happened at Jeppestown in Johannesburg when Buthelezi was rejected by hostel dwellers. Buthelezi had called for an end to attacks on foreigners. More attacks followed - on both locals and foreigners - after he spoke as some went into the streets and damaged properties in the Joburg CBD.

The King had promised to send Buthelezi to the hostel to talk to izinduna about the attacks on foreign nationals.

“These attacks on foreign nationals should stop with immediate effect,” said the King.

He however warned that the attacks would not come to an end if traditional leaders were not allowed to be part of finding solutions. The King called on government and regional bodies to include traditional leaders in efforts to find a lasting solution to the attacks.

“I therefore call on the African Union to open its doors to the traditional leadership to be represented, because not all the solutions will come from politicians and scholars. Traditional leadership is the pillar of the African nation, therefore it should not be sidelined,” he said.

The King said traditional leaders were prepared to create a peaceful relationship between locals and foreign nationals.

“But we need those who are not documented to be documented,” he said.

Politics Bureau