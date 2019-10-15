Durban - King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu’s Ondini Royal Palace in Ulundi is set to host the annual Diwali celebrations for the fifth time on Saturday.
The Diwali celebrations in Ulundi are set to be attended by the Indian communities from Johannesburg, Phoenix, Chatsworth, Stanger and Richards Bay.
King Zwelithini said that with South Africa’s society made up of different religious groups, various races and cultures, all South Africans should celebrate Diwali together as one nation as such events highlight social cohesion.
“As the Monarch, I am delighted to celebrate Diwali together with the people of my kingdom of KwaZulu-Natal, especially my Hindu brothers and sisters,” said the King.
King Zwelithini added that Diwali was a time when there was freedom, festivity and friendliness in the air as the festival brings about unity.